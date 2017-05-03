BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 2 Parkland Fuel Corp
* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m
* Actively working towards closing previously-announced agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard
* Achieved 13% growth in volume, delivering approximately 2.8 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products in q1 of 2017
* Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1,784.5 million versus $1,391.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.