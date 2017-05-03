版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 08:57 BJT

BRIEF-Parkland fuel qtrly earnings per share $0.22

May 2 Parkland Fuel Corp

* Parkland fuel corporation continues strong growth with record first quarter adjusted ebitda of $70.0m

* Actively working towards closing previously-announced agreement with Alimentation Couche-Tard

* Achieved 13% growth in volume, delivering approximately 2.8 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products in q1 of 2017

* Qtrly sales and operating revenue $1,784.5 million versus $1,391.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐