BRIEF-Parkland Fuel Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

March 3 Parkland Fuel Corp

* Parkland fuel corporation reports record q4 and 2016 results and announces 2017 guidance

* Annualized common share dividend will increase two cents per share, from $1.134 to $1.154

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03

* Says q4 sales and operating revenue $1740 million versus $1655.8 million for q4 2015

* Announced 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $255 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
