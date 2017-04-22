版本:
BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering

April 21 Parkland Fuel Corp:

* Parkland announces $500 million senior note offering

* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
