BRIEF-Parkland to buy Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business

April 18 Parkland Fuel Corp:
* Parkland to acquire Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business
* Parkland Fuel Corp - subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, parkland will pay approximately $1,460 million
* Parkland Fuel Corp says Parkland expects to reduce its leverage ratio to well within its previous guidance by 2019
* Parkland Fuel Corp says Parkland expects to replace bridge facility with alternative longer term debt prior to closing of acquisition
* Parkland Fuel - total identified annual run-rate synergies of $35-$50 million, resulting in total estimated normalized ebitda of $265-$280 million from deal
* Parkland Fuel Corp - Parkland will pay an estimated $186 million in working capital for acquired business
* Parkland fuel - intends to enter into working capital financing agreement with merrill lynch commodities to finance hydrocarbon inventory & receivables
* Parkland Fuel corp says 30%+ accretion to 2016 distributable cash flow per share on a run-rate, normalized basis from deal
* Parkland Fuel- entered into agreement with underwriters bookrun by TD Securities inc., National Bank Financial inc., to sell about 24 million shares
* Parkland Fuel Corp - entered into an agreement with chevron canada limited to acquire all of shares of chevron canada r&m ulc
* Parkland Fuel Corp - Parkland expects to close cst acquisition in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc