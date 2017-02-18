BRIEF-Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio

BRIEF-Samsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.
* Samsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united states
Feb 17 Parkway Inc:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
* Parkway Inc - deal for $512.1 million, or an implied $210 per square foot
* Parkway Inc - expects to record an impairment loss of approximately $25.0 million in q1 of 2017 related to joint venture transaction
* Parkway-Proceeds to Parkway are expected to be about $315.8 million, which includes new debt placement,assumed payoff of Co's $350.0 million existing term loan
* Parkway - at closing, co intends to terminate existing revolver, term loan credit facility, prepay $350.0 million outstanding balance using proceeds from JV
* Spartan Motors names James A. Sharman as chairman of the board
* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs