BRIEF-Parkway reports Q4 FFO per share $0.32

Feb 23 Parkway Inc

* Parkway reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP FFO per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q4 FFO per share $0.32

* Sees recurring FFO per diluted share for 2017 $1.49- $1.59

* Sees 2017 reported ffo per diluted share $1.34-$1.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
