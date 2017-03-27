版本:
BRIEF-Parsley Energy expect annual production growth of 62- 78pct in 2017

March 27 Parsley Energy Inc:

* Parsley Energy-expect robust annual production growth of 62- 78pct in 2017, with steady growth during 1h17, "steepening" growth through end of year Source text:(bit.ly/2mIrmPw) Further company coverage:
