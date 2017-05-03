版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Parsley Energy files for stock shelf - SEC filing

May 3 Parsley Energy Inc

* Files for stock shelf - SEC filing

* Says 39.8 million shares of co's class a common stock may be offered and sold, that may be issued to certain members of Parsley Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐