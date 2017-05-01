版本:
BRIEF-Parsley Energy increases credit facility to $1.4 billion

May 1 Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley energy increases credit facility to $1.4 billion

* Parsley energy- amended revolving credit agreement, thereby increasing borrowing base by 60% to $1.4 billion, with co-elected commitment amount of $1.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
