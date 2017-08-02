FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点08分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Parsley Energy Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc

* Parsley Energy announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results; raises production guidance and announces successful delineation results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parsley Energy Inc qtrly net production averaged 64.7 Mboe per day, up 18% versus 1Q17

* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing full-year 2017 net production guidance from 65-71 Mboe per day to 67-73 Mboe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing estimated 4q17 net production from 78-88 mboe per day to 80-90 mboe per day

* Parsley Energy Inc - reiterates estimated full-year 2017 capital expenditures of $1.0-$1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below