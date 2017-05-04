BRIEF-Parsley Energy reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.15/shr

BRIEF-Avexis announces pricing of public offering of common stock
May 4 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results; raises production guidance and lowers unit cost estimates
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Parsley energy inc - qtrly total revenues $200.9 million versus $62.5 million
* Parsley energy inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Parsley Energy Inc - qtrly net production averaged 54.8 mboe per day, up 21% versus 4Q16 and 88% year-over-year
* Parsley Energy Inc - company is increasing full-year 2017 net production guidance from 62-68 mboe per day to 65-71 mboe per day
* Parsley Energy Inc - increasing estimated average 4Q17 net production from 75-85 mboe per day to 78-88 mboe per day
* Parsley Energy Inc - Parsley reiterates estimated full-year 2017 capital expenditures of $1.0-$1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
