BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33

May 22 Partner Communications Company Ltd
* Qtrly basic earnings per share NIS 0.33
* Q1 total revenues $221 million, a decrease of 18%
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by
approximately 28 thousand subscribers
* At end of Q1 of 2017, company's cellular subscriber base
was approximately 2.66 million
* Monthly ARPU for cellular subscribers in Q1 2017 was NIS
61 (US$ 17), a decrease of 9% from NIS 67 in Q1 2016
* Quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q1 2017
was 9.8%, compared with 11.2% in Q1 2016
* Qtrly service revenues NIS 640 million (US$ 176 million),
a decrease of 10%
