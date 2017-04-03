版本:
BRIEF-Partner Communications says Series D notes will bear interest at rate of 0.335% for period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017

April 3 Partner Communications Company Ltd:

* Partner Communications reports the interest rate for the series d notes for the period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017

* Partner Communications - Series D notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.335% for period commencing on March 31, 2017 and ending on June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
