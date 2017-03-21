BRIEF-Partners Group reports 41 pct increase in profit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
March 21 Partners Group Holding Ag
* Partners Group reports 2016 revenue of 973 million Swiss francs ($974.56 million) from 619 million Sfr in 2015
* Partners Group reports IFRS net profit of 558 million Sfr for 2016 from 396 million Sfr for 2015
* Partners Group proposed 2016 dividend of 15 Sfr per share from 10.5 Sfr for 2015
* Partners Group says reconfirms expected 2017 gross client demand of Eur 8-10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9984 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.