BRIEF-Partners Group reports 41 pct increase in profit

March 21 Partners Group Holding Ag

* Partners Group reports 2016 revenue of 973 million Swiss francs ($974.56 million) from 619 million Sfr in 2015

* Partners Group reports IFRS net profit of 558 million Sfr for 2016 from 396 million Sfr for 2015

* Partners Group proposed 2016 dividend of 15 Sfr per share from 10.5 Sfr for 2015

* Partners Group says reconfirms expected 2017 gross client demand of Eur 8-10 billion