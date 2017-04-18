版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 16:18 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire Key Retirement Group

April 18 Partners Group Holding AG:

* To acquire Key Retirement Group, a UK-based retirement and financial planning specialist

* The company is being acquired from Phoenix Equity Partners, a leading UK middle-market private equity firm, in a transaction that values the company at over GBP 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐