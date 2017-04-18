BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire Key Retirement Group

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 18 Partners Group Holding AG:
* To acquire Key Retirement Group, a UK-based retirement and financial planning specialist
* The company is being acquired from Phoenix Equity Partners, a leading UK middle-market private equity firm, in a transaction that values the company at over GBP 200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).