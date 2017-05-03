BRIEF-Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly AFFO per unit $0.06

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces results for the first quarter of 2017
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.08
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly NOI of $8.2 million, a reduction of $0.2 million when compared with q1 of 2016
* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.06
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly same property NOI was $8.2 million, unchanged from Q1 of 2016
* Occupancy of 95.3% as at March 31, 2017, versus 95.1% as at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.