Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* announce that it has finalized a $27.0 million mortgage at reit's mega centre property in saint laurent, quebec
* Mortgage is with otera capital, has ten-year term, a 23-year amortization period and an interest rate of 3.56%
* Will use $23.7 million of mortgage towards repayment of property's existing mortgage, which carried an interest rate of 5.33%
* Remaining net proceeds of $3.3 million, prior to financing costs will be utilized for debt reduction purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.