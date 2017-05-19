BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering

BRIEF-MEDNAX announces acquisition of Greater Nashville Perinatology
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee
May 19 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
* Unitholder in canada will be entitled to subscribe for 1 unit for every 3 rights held upon payment of $3.10/unit
* If all of rights are exercised, reit expects to raise net proceeds of $35.1 million
* Intends to use proceeds from rights offering to redeem certain outstanding debentures prior to maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MEDNAX announces acquisition of maternal-fetal medicine practice in Tennessee
* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK
LONDON, June 20 S&P Global may not wait until the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union are known before it takes action on its rating again, most likely resulting in another cut, its sovereign ratings chief told Reuters on Tuesday.