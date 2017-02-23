版本:
BRIEF-Partners REIT appoints Ian Ross chairman of board

Feb 23 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust appoints new chairman

* Says Ian Ross appointed chairman of the board

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - board of trustees has appointed Ian Ross to chair board

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust - Dexter John previous chair of board will resign from board of trustees effective February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
