BRIEF-Partners REIT finalizes $13 mln mortgage at Cornwall Square property

May 10 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Has finalized a $13.0 million mortgage at the REIT's Cornwall Square property in Cornwall, Ontario

* Mortgage was financed by First National Financial Lp and loan has a three-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
