版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Party City announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas

March 16 Party City Holdco Inc

* Party city announces the acquisition of 18 franchise stores in the Carolinas

* Purchase price of $31 million

* Entered into an agreement to acquire a master franchise group representing 18 franchise stores in North Carolina and South Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐