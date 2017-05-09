版本:
BRIEF-Party City reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04

May 9 Party City Holdco Inc

* Party city announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion

* Q1 revenue $477 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.4 million

* Sees FY brand comparable sales growth of 1 pct - 1.5 pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY GAAP diluted EPS of $1.02 to $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
