BRIEF-Party City reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 9 Party City Holdco Inc
* Party city announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.04
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion
* Q1 revenue $477 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.4 million
* Sees FY brand comparable sales growth of 1 pct - 1.5 pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY GAAP diluted EPS of $1.02 to $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
