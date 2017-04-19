BRIEF-Parvus Therapeutics announces license and collaboration agreement of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes

April 19 Novartis Ag

* Parvus therapeutics announces exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement for development and commercialization of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes

* Parvus therapeutics - parvus has received an upfront payment and will receive research funding to support preclinical activities