BRIEF-Parvus Therapeutics announces license and collaboration agreement of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1 diabetes

April 19 Novartis Ag
* Parvus therapeutics announces exclusive worldwide license
and collaboration agreement for development and
commercialization of its lead nanomedicine to treat type 1
diabetes
* Parvus-Under terms,novartis receives exclusive, worldwide
rights to use parvus' navacim technology to develop,
commercialize products for treatment of type 1 diabetes
* Parvus therapeutics - novartis will be responsible for
clinical-stage development and commercialization activities
* Parvus therapeutics says novartis has also made an equity
investment in parvus
* Parvus therapeutics - parvus has received an upfront
payment and will receive research funding to support preclinical
activities
