BRIEF-Pason Systems Q1 shr C$0.08

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Pason Systems Inc:
* Pason reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.08
* Q1 revenue C$59 million versus I/B/E/S view C$62.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pason systems inc says for 2017, intend to spend up to $25 million in capital expenditures
* "outlook for remainder of 2017 is more positive than what we experienced in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.