BRIEF-PASON SYSTEMS REPORTS Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.13

Feb 22 Pason Systems Inc:

* PASON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.13

* Q4 REVENUE C$48.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$46.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR 2017, INTEND TO SPEND UP TO $25 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* "OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS MORE POSITIVE THAN WHAT WE EXPERIENCED IN 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
