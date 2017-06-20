版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 01:40 BJT

BRIEF-Passur Aerospace to partner with GE Aviation Digital Solutions

June 20 Passur Aerospace Inc:

* Passur Aerospace - is partnering with GE Aviation Digital Solutions to leverage GE's domain expertise in software development, design thinking, FastWorks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐