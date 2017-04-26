BRIEF-Patheon NV, unit enters into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Patheon NV:
* Patheon NV says on april 20, unit entered into amendment no. 4 & refinancing amendment no. 1 to make certain amendments to credit agreement
* Pursuant to fourth amendment, co's unit's existing term loans were refinanced with new term loans
* New term loans consist of tranche b dollar term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately $1.133 billion
* New term loans also consist of tranche B Euro term loans in an aggregate initial principal amount of approximately EUR463.1 million
* Tranche B term loans will mature on April 20, 2024
* Patheon NV-fourth amendment also refinanced, extended availability of certain of co's unit's Tranche B commitments, added additional revolving commitments Source text: (bit.ly/2oKrhXF) Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.