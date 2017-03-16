版本:
BRIEF-Patheon reports Q1 adj EPS $0.14 from continuing operations

March 16 Patheon Nv

* Patheon reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $457 million versus I/B/E/S view $463.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2017

* Sees 2017 revenue $1,990-$2,010 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $1.05-$1.20

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
