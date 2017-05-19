版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Patheon says to be obligated to pay Thermo Fisher termination compensation of $203 million in cash

May 19 Patheon NV

* Patheon NV - under termination of deal in certain circumstances, co to be obligated to pay thermo fisher termination compensation of $203 million in cash Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qGr8XK) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐