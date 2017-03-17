版本:
BRIEF-Pathfinder Bancorp announces promotion of James Dowd to EVP, COO/CFO of Pathfinder Bank

March 17 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc

* Pathfinder bancorp inc - announced promotion of james a. Dowd to executive vice president, coo/cfo of pathfinder bank

* Pathfinder bancorp inc - announced promotion of ronald a. Tascarella to executive vice president, chief credit officer of pathfinder bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
