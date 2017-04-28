BRIEF-PATHFINDER BANCORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

April 28 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc:

* PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC. FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME UP 24% IN COMPARISON TO 2016

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* PATHFINDER BANCORP -COMPANY'S Q1 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $657,000, OR 13.6%, TO $5.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $4.8 MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR QUARTER