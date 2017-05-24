BRIEF-Patient Home Monitoring sees Q3 2017 revenue about C$32.5 mln to C$33.5 mln

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Patient Home Monitoring Corp:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Q2 revenue C$31.84 million
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about C$32.5 million to C$33.5 million
* Patient Home Monitoring Corp says expecting to generate a consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin percentage of approximately 20-23pct in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.