2017年 3月 9日

BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock

March 9 Patrick Industries Inc

* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 1.35 million common shares priced at $73.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
