BRIEF-Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation

April 24 National Commerce Corp:

* Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation

* Jointly announced signing of a definitive agreement providing for merger of Patriot Bank with and into NBC

* Transaction is expected to result in a combined institution with approximately $2.6 billion in assets

* National Commerce Corp - boards of directors of co, National Bank Of Commerce, and Patriot Bank have approved transaction

* National Commerce - as per deal, each Patriot Bank share will be converted into right to receive 0.1711 shares of co's stock, $0.725 in cash, without interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
