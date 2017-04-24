BRIEF-Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 National Commerce Corp:
* Patriot Bank enters into definitive agreement to join National Commerce Corporation
* Jointly announced signing of a definitive agreement providing for merger of Patriot Bank with and into NBC
* Transaction is expected to result in a combined institution with approximately $2.6 billion in assets
* National Commerce Corp - boards of directors of co, National Bank Of Commerce, and Patriot Bank have approved transaction
* National Commerce - as per deal, each Patriot Bank share will be converted into right to receive 0.1711 shares of co's stock, $0.725 in cash, without interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.