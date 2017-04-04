BRIEF-Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Patriot National Inc
* Patriot National announces sale of Global HR Research
* Patriot National Inc - deal for total consideration of up to $30 million
* Patriot National-expects sale will impact prior 2017 guidance, for fee income and adjusted EBITDA for balance of year by $13 million and $2 million, respectively
* Patriot National Inc says sold substantially all of assets of Global HR Research to a subsidiary of Renovo Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm