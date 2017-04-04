版本:
BRIEF-Patriot National says lenders consented to extending time for delivering audited financial statements

April 4 Patriot National Inc

* Patriot National -on March 31, lenders consented to extending time by which co must deliver its audited financial statements from March 31 to May 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nzEn9m) Further company coverage:
