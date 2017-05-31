版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-Patriot One appoints former senior counter terrorism official John Gillies to board

May 31 Patriot One Technologies Inc

* Patriot one appoints former senior counter terrorism official John Gillies to board

* Patriot one technologies inc - voting on resolutions at annual general meeting held on may 30 included an increase in number of directors to five Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
