BRIEF-Patriot One obtains purchase agreement with reseller serving U.S. government and military

May 10 Patriot One Technologies Inc:

* Patriot One obtains purchase agreement with reseller serving U.S. Government and military

* Patriot one technologies - signed reseller agreement with information technology communications contracting firm JJB federal, its specialty sales division Unitedeye Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
