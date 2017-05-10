版本:
中国
2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies obtains purchase agreement with reseller serving U.S. Government and military

May 10 Patriot One Technologies Inc

* Patriot one obtains purchase agreement with reseller serving u.s. Government and military Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
