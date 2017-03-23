版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies signs agreement with Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

March 23 Patriot One Technologies Inc-

* Agreement with Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for a "trial of its technology"

* Trial is in order to evaluate integration capabilities with existing in-house security systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐