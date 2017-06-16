版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Patriot One Technologies upsizes special warrant financing to $4 mln

June 16 Patriot One Technologies Inc-

* Patriot One Technologies Inc announces upsize of previously announced special warrant financing to $4.0 million

* Patriot One Technologies Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund international expansion, accelerate deployment of its technology​

* Patriot One Technologies - increase size of co's private placement of special warrants of company from up to $3 million to up to $4 million in gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
