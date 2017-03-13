版本:
BRIEF-Patriot Transportation Holding announces departure of chairman and CEO

March 13 Patriot Transportation Holding Inc

* Announces departure of chairman and CEO

* Says CEO and chairman of the board Thompson Baker II resigned

* Says Thompson Baker II, its chairman and chief executive officer, has resigned his CEO position

* Baker will continue to serve as company's chairman of board

* All of these changes are effective March 13, 2017

* In turn board has promoted Robert Sandlin, to president and CEO position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
