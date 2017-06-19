版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces opportunities up to $1 billion in capital commitments

June 19 Pattern Energy Group Inc

* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments

* Pattern Energy Group - key strategic initiatives for expansion of growth, capital opportunities up to $1 billion in capital commitments

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - $1 billion in new capital commitments for pattern development 2.0 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
