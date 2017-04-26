BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group acquires 324 MW Broadview Wind in New Mexico

April 26 Pattern Energy Group Inc-

* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations

* Project expected to provide approximately $23 million in annual cash available for distribution

* Cash consideration was funded from available corporate liquidity

* Pattern Energy Group Inc - acquired interests in wind projects for $269 million, consisting of cash consideration of $215 million, assumed project loan of $54 million

* Pattern Energy Group - co expects broadview and western interconnect to generate cash available for distribution of approximately $18 million in 2018

* Pattern Energy Group inc - acquired interests in two wind projects from pattern energy group lp

* Pattern Energy Group- broadview entered two 20-year power purchase agreements with southern california edison for sale of 100 percent output, up to total of 297 mw