BRIEF-Pattern Energy Group acquires 324 MW Broadview Wind in New Mexico

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 Pattern Energy Group Inc-
* Pattern Energy acquires 324 mw broadview wind in new mexico as it begins operations
* Project expected to provide approximately $23 million in annual cash available for distribution
* Cash consideration was funded from available corporate liquidity
* Pattern Energy Group Inc - acquired interests in wind projects for $269 million, consisting of cash consideration of $215 million, assumed project loan of $54 million
* Pattern Energy Group - co expects broadview and western interconnect to generate cash available for distribution of approximately $18 million in 2018
* Pattern Energy Group inc - acquired interests in two wind projects from pattern energy group lp
* Pattern Energy Group- broadview entered two 20-year power purchase agreements with southern california edison for sale of 100 percent output, up to total of 297 mw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.