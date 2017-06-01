BRIEF-Patterson Co says Scott Anderson steps down as chairman, president and CEO

June 1 Patterson Companies Inc:
* Patterson Companies announces leadership transition
* Scott Anderson steps down as chairman, president and CEO
* Patterson Companies Inc says Anderson will continue to
serve as a director until 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Jim Wiltz to serve as interim president and CEO
* Patterson reiterated its previously provided earnings
guidance from continuing operations for fiscal 2018
* Patterson Companies Inc sees FY GAAP earnings are expected
to be in range of $1.90 to $2.05 per diluted share
* John Buck appointed chairman
* Patterson Companies Inc says company's board of directors
has formed a search committee
* Board of directors has retained Spencer Stuart
* Sees fiscal 2018 non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share from
continuing operations to be in range of $2.25 to $2.40
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
