BRIEF-Patterson Companies increases cash dividend by 8 pct

March 14 Patterson Companies Inc

* Patterson Companies increases cash dividend by 8 percent

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
