BRIEF-Patterson Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Patterson Companies Inc:
* Patterson companies reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter operating results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.27 to $2.33
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.71 to $1.77
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans