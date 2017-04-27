BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy Q1 loss per share $0.40

April 27 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc:
* Says our average rig count in United States increased 22%
to 81 rigs during Q1, up from 66 rigs in Q4
* Total average rig revenue per day for Q1 was $21,200
compared to $21,640 during Q4
* Average rig operating costs per day increased for q1 to
$14,450 from $13,770 in q4
* Patterson-UTI Energy reports financial results for three
months ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $305 million versus $269 million
* Says for month of April, we expect to average two rigs in
Canada
* "we expect an average of 84 rigs operating under term
contracts during Q2"
* "we expect an average of 61 rigs operating under term
contracts during 12 months ending march 31, 2018"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $295.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: