公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy says CFO retirement effective after transition period

May 11 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc-

* Patterson-UTI energy inc - chief financial officer retirement will become effective after a transition period following employment of his successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
