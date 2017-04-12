BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy says Mainard Gael, SSE stockholder, filed putative class action against SSE, SSE's board

April 12 Patterson-UTIEnergy Inc
* Patterson-UTI Energy -mainard gael, stockholder of sse,
filed putative class action challenging disclosures in
connection with deal, against SSE, SSE's board
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - related complaint alleges that
sse's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - alleged omissions generally
relate to certain financial projections - SEC filing
* Patterson-UTI- complaint alleges board failed to disclose
in joint proxy statement/prospectus filed in relation with deal
certain allegedly material information
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - mainard gael filed the putative
class action on April 7, 2017 - sec filing
* Patterson-UTI- omissions relate to fact that Douglas Wall,
member of SSE board , previously served as president, CEO of
Patterson-UTI as recent as 2012
Source text: (bit.ly/2p7kybJ)
Further company coverage: